Ghana Black stars players Mohammed Kudus and Dede Ayew, among others, were mobbed at the airport by their happy fans

The celebrated Ghanaian footballers were seen taking pictures with their fans at the airport, who were excited and could not hide their joy

Netizens have reacted to the video, cheering them on ahead of their competition and applauding their humility and love for their fans

Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Dede Ayew were mobbed at the airport as they prepared to take off to Madagascar.

Fans of the players could not hide their joy upon seeing them, making them hug the players and take pictures with them.

Black Stars players take selfies with their fans in video Photo credit: @gfa-ghanafootballassociation

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association, which showed the departure and arrival of the Black Stars players from Ghana to Madagascar, fans were happy to see the players.

Some fans at the airport, witnessing the arrival of the Ghanaian players who were about to board their flight to Madagascar, were thrilled. They threw their hands around their necks, cheering them on and taking photos with the African stars.

Celebrated attacking midfielder, Kudus and the Black Stars' captain Dede Ayew had their fans requesting selfies and physical contact with them. The players remained calm and took some selfies with them. Kudus, shocked at some fans' behaviour, jokingly stared at a lady and said, "ei!" making the fans laugh.

Watch the video of the Black Stars players being mobbed by their happy fans below

Some fans reacted to the video of Kudus and Dede Ayew getting their fans excited

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, talking about the friendship Partey and his teammates share while wishing them the best of luck ahead of their game

@PatrickSarfomensah-pc7qq commented:

Salis and Partey remind me of Atsu and Wakasu. How they are friendly and how they are on camp on national assignments

@asaanahjohn5309 commented:

I like the energy behind Salis and Thomas. Their unity will bring a great impact on the pitch of play.

@BenGattuso commented:

Wow, Partey Always Makes Me Feel The Vibes Around The Team...Go, Black Stars ⭐..Ghana 3-1 Madagascar

Yaw Dabo asserts that Kudus advised him to scout for players in Nima

Yaw Dabo, a Ghanaian actor and owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy club, said he travelled to Nima to look for footballers.

Dabo stated that the Black Stars player spoke with him and pushed him to scout for players in his area for free.

Dabo pleaded with the players to deliver their best effort to gain the scouts' attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh