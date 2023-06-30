Tracy, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has shared a Bible verse on her Instagram story which has got netizens reacting

The Bible verse Proverbs 19:5 talks against liars and false witnesses and how they will eventually be punished

The Bible verse was shared amid Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's back and forth on the actress' memoir, which reveals that she terminated a pregnancy belonging to Sarkodie

Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who is known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, has shared a biblical quotation on her Instagram story, talking about punishment for false witnesses and liars.

Tracy Sarkcess and Sarkodie all loved up. Photo credit: tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

In a surprising post by Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of the award-winning rapper took to her Instagram story to share the biblical quotation, Proverbs 19:5, amidst a brewing controversy involving the successful actress Yvonne Nelson and her husband.

The timing of Tracy's cryptic post has caught the attention of fans and the media, fuelling speculation about its potential connection to the ongoing dispute.

Proverbs 19:5 states:

A false witness will not go unpunished and whoever pours out lies will not go free.

The controversy began when Yvonne Nelson released her highly-anticipated memoir, recounting various aspects of her life and career. One particular revelation that caught the public's attention was her claim that Sarkodie had impregnated her about ten years ago and pressured her into terminating it.

See Tracy's Bible quotation post below:

Some netizens commented media comments about Tracy's Bible quotation

@BARIMA171804782 wrote:

Just a panic reaction… reality will catch up with her soon

@OpokuTiaku said:

Adey take the scripture do ma devotion for Troski inside ridee !!!

@nipanny33 commented:

Ameyaw Debrah sleep na as3m wei nny3 was3m

@MogtarLasTprinx commented:

Make she turn sister sef what her hubby did was wrong and…..

@MichelleRia_360 commented:

Ooh, she should keep quiet and advise her husband to apologise maturely rather than make it music and insult her fellow woman…

Another lady claiming to have terminated a pregnancy for Sarkodie surfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a woman who alleged that Sarkodie had impregnated her and left her in 2016 had been described by Yvonne.

Sarkodie allegedly prevented the woman from contacting him after she became pregnant, which caused her to terminate the pregnancy.

Yvonne shared the tale in the commotion that followed Sarkodie's song release in response to her claims against him in her book.

Source: YEN.com.gh