Ghanaian technology consultant and former Joy Fm radio show host Kobby Spiky, known privately as Kwabena Offei Kwadey Nkrumah, has parted ways with Joy Fm and assumed a new role as the head of the digital group at Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB).

GhOneTv announced on July 7, 2023, that the multitalented and vibrant media personality would be heading EIB's digital group after hosting Joy Fm's tech-focused radio show, The Geek Squad, for over five years.

Spiky has held positions as a technology consultant, project manager, and business development executive throughout his professional career, giving him a thorough understanding of how businesses function as well as how technology can be used to further organizational objectives.

Throughout Spiky's career, he has held crucial roles in well-known firms, where he has contributed significantly to their success with his sharp strategic judgment, strong leadership abilities, and in-depth knowledge. He gained significant attention after he fearlessly sued the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for copyright infringement of one of his beats.

In addition to his professional endeavours, Spiky, who has revealed his love for luxurious cars, has become a prominent figure in the tech industry as a respected influencer. He has collaborated with renowned brands such as Samsung, Huawei, MTN Ghana, Data Protection Commission, Creative Council of Ghana, MUISGHA, and many others.

His associations with these prominent businesses in the sector attest to his knowledge of the subject, his clout, and his capacity to manage successful campaigns and projects.

Because of Spiky's outstanding efforts, he was nominated for the 6th EMY Africa Awards' Discovery of the Year. This distinguished recognition emphasizes his outstanding accomplishments even more and confirms his place as a rising star in his industry.

See the post of Spiky's announcement to EIB networks below

Spiky reveals his struggles in purchasing his first car

Meanwhile, in an interesting conversation with YEN.com.gh, Spiky revealed that he purchased his first automobile, a Golf, in Ho. He explained that the car was his first "big boy purchase" and that it came with an intriguing tale.

He described his challenges, including having to spend the night in Ho, the Volta Region's capital, while battling unforeseen events that caused his purchase to be delayed. However, he sees the experience ad one he will never forget.

