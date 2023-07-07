Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana eulogised musician Stonebwoy after he gifted him the brand new TECNO Phantom V Fold

He noted that the phone was worth over $1000 (GH¢10,000), and it was gifted to him and three others; Gifty Anti, Gloria Sarfo, and Adjetey Anang

Many people pleaded for him to gift them his old phone, while others hailed him for being supportive of Stonebwoy's craft

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Despite Media presenter Abeiku Santana thanked dancehall musician Stonebwoy for gifting him a brand-new smartphone.

Stonebwoy and Abeiku Santana in photos. Image Credit: @abeikusantana @stonebwoy @tecnomobilegh

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana thanks Stonebwoy for gifting him a brand-new smartphone

While hosting a show on Okay FM, Abeiku Santana used the opportunity to thank Stonebwoy for gifting him the brand new TECNO Phantom V Fold.

As the TECNO brand ambassador, Stonebwoy gifted actor Adjetey Anang, media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti, actress Gloria Sarfo and Abeiku Santana the brand new phone, launched on July 5, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, in the video, Abeiku Santana hinted that he was truly surprised when he was gifted the phone at the event.

He noted that the phone is worth over $1000 (GH¢10,000) and that no one in the country owned it since it was recently launched.

"If you see my loyalty and support to Stonebwoy, it is not because of anything but love and respect are reciprocated," he said in the video.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he wrote:

"A very big thank you to my brother, @stonebwoy the Livingstone ❤️ and @tecnomobilegh thanks for the love, thanks for the recognition, thanks for the gift "

Watch the video here.

Ghanaians react to video of Abeiku Santana thanking Stonebwoy for gifting him a brand new phone

Bhim fans admired the gesture as they hailed Abeiku Santana for always supporting their leader by playing his songs on the airwaves.

Others also pleaded with Abeiku Santana to gift them his old smartphones considering the fact that he owns several others.

See selected comments from Ghanaians below:

official_piesiegh pleaded:

Big bro Abei, please dash me the previous phone to use.

littleson_kobby pleaded:

Godfather biko as new one come if possible kindly bless me with one of the old ones

gaiseyeliz900 remarked:

Woow this is beautiful..Forever king bhim bhim bhim ❤

mickybricks12 said:

U Deserve it boss. U've done much for the industry. Keep supporting the legacy. Kudos @stonebwoy

official_sweetmikel commented:

Hands go hands come,,, . You also support him paa by playing music. God bless @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and his wife ride in a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 to a TECNO launch party

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, were spotted arriving at the launch of the TECNO Phantom V Fold in a plush car.

They were spotted in a sparkling black Mercedes Benz AMG G63 as they displayed couple goals in a video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh