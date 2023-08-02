Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana got many people laughing hard when a video of him displaying fire dance moves surfaced online

He was captured dancing with three other ladies at the launch of the GOTV SUPA+ package

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about his dance moves

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana was spotted at the launch of the GOTV SUPA+ package.

Despite the heavy downpour, the event took off successfully without any glitches.

Abeiku Santana dances at an event. Image Credit: @abeikusantana @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana displays fire dance moves in the video

In a video that emerged online, Abeiku Santana was seen dancing in a circle with three other ladies.

He was captured dancing with so much energy while grinding one of the ladies with a pink sweater tied around her waist.

Towards the end of the video, the media presenter pushed back as the lady bent her back and tried to get him to grind her some more.

The video got many people laughing hard as they commented on Abeiku Santana's dance moves.

Below is a video of Abeiku Santana and other ladies dancing at an event.

