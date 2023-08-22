The host of The Delay Show, Delay, posted behind-the-scenes footage of her upcoming television show

The show features Ras Nene and Akosua Ago Aboagye, who were spotted in the video

Asantewaa, Felicia Osei and many others have shown excitement in the comment section

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, has shared a snippet of her upcoming television show.

Delay features Ras Nene and Akosua Ago Aboagye in a new show. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay set to drop a new TV show

The host of The Delay Show and entrepreneur, Delay, has hinted at a new project she is working on.

She disclosed in an Instagram post that it is a television show that features YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and Despite Media presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye.

In the video Delay shared, she stood at the back of the studio (a space behind the audience), watching the camera and sound crew at work.

Ras Nene was seen with a script and dressed in a kaftan as he waited for the right time to walk onto the stage.

Delay hinted that she is ready to take over the screens of Ghanaians. She wrote:

Been cooking a new TV show, and we are ready to take your screens by storm ⛈️

Below is a behind-the-scenes video delay shared on her Instagram page.

Ghanaians react to Delay's yet-to-be-aired show

Felicia Osei, Asantewaa and many others shared their excitement in the comment sections when Delay posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram page.

osei__felicia pleaded:

I want to be part of the audience

jonathaninstyle said:

Please invite me

bravishnu stated:

Whatever you have started shall be fruitful

mirekanana stated:

Whatever you do shall be successful!

animakua said:

Delay pls, have your own TV station and employ us

fleurbyryndel remarked:

We know what you can do Delay❤️❤️❤️❤️

mrs_peckers said:

We dey for you mama. We can’t wait ❤️congratulations

kofdream stated:

Congrats and keep doing what you do best

letstourkwahu commented:

We can't wait for what's coming through @delay

