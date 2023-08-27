Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, attended Ridge Condos' All Black Party in Kumasi on Saturday, August 26, 2023

Vanessa, who arrived at the party in the company of some other ladies, rocked a skimpy dress, revealing so much cleavage

The video of Vanessa and her friends has sparked criticisms from some social media users who thought the dresses were too scanty

Comic actor Funny Face's ex-lover Vanessa Nicole turned heads as she attended a party at the Ridge Condos on Saturday, August 27, 2023.

Vanessa was one of the attendees of the second day of Ridge Condos' All Black Party in Kumasi, and she came 'slaying'.

Arriving at the party, the mother of the actor's twins was spotted in the company of some ladies believed to be her friends. They came showing big curves just like one lady who danced for Michy on Friday.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa displays her bosom in black dress

Just like the theme of the party suggests, Vanessa Nicole rocked a black mini-dress that hugged her body and accentuated her big curves.

The front part of her dress, covered in shiny silver material, was cut so low that it revealed her ample bosom.

While Vanessa's outfit could be described as moderately decent, those of the ladies she was with looked too revealing.

In a video shared by @ghhyper, Vanessa and the ladies caught attention as they twisted and turned around in their revealing dresses.

Funny Face's baby mama's skimpy dress stirs reactions

The appearance of Vanessa at the All Black party has sparked reactions online. Many people who have seen the video have wondered why she and her friends dressed like that.

kuborlorgurl quizzed:

Ain’t that funny face ex wife?

mrs_bartels_boham said:

So can’t you ladies dress decent what’s wrong with our generation

dee_andy_brown said:

So this ladies don’t have shame anymore. Eiiii, married materials… in the name of party, you showed everything.

berlyndagh said:

Like short clothes but there’s no way I will wear the pant the lady In blonde is wearing

yaaenima said:

With all this big cellulite thighs you decided to wear swim suit to a party. Boieeeee . Shame no dey catch her.

Obofour blows cash at All Black Party in Kumasi in videos

Meanwhile, Reverend Obofour was one of the partygoers at the Saturday edition of Ridge Condos' All Black Party in Kumasi.

The Anointed Palace Chapel founder announced his presence by spraying cash on rapper YPee during his performance.

Obofour's appearance and behaviour at the party brought criticism, as some Ghanaians think it is wrong for a pastor to do that.

Hajia Bintu wears short bodycon to greet bloggers at All Balck Party in Kumasi

Earlier, TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu became the toast of many bloggers as they met for the All Black Party.

Wearing bodycon hot pants, Bintu went around hugging Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, GHHyper, and other people present, getting them excited by her bouncing curves.

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the videos of the TikToker and the bloggers emerged online.

