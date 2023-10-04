Thomas Partey's ex-partner Gifty Yeboah was spotted in a video exercising with her newfound footballer boyfriend Yaw Yeboah

They were in the gym exercising as they used the dumbbells and treadmills while sharing a passionate kiss

People loved the romance displayed in the video as they admired their unbreakable chemistry

A video of Gifty Boakye, the ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, exercising in the gym with her new lover who is also a footballer, Yaw Yeboah, has emerged online.

Thomas Partey’s ex-lover Gifty Boakye and her new footballer boyfriend Yaw Yeboah. Image Credit: @thomaspartey5 @iamskinp

Source: Instagram

Gifty Boakye and Yaw Boakye gym together

A video of Gifty Boakye and her newfound lover who happens to also be a footballer, Yaw Yeboah, were captured exercising together as a couple.

They performed various exercises using the equipment in the gym, such as the treadmill, the dumbbells, and others, to tone their muscles and exercise their limbs.

The Ghanaian footballer, who plays for the American football club, Columbus Crew, was a true supporter of Gifty Yeboah during the workout, as he cheered her on when she was on the verge of giving up.

Thomas Partey's ex-lover was dressed in a white sports bra and a fitted pair of leggings, while Yaw Yeboah was shirtless and wore a pair of black shorts.

Video of Yaw Yeboah exercising in the gym with his new lover Gifty Boakye.

Comments from the video's post of Yaw Yeboah gyming with Gifty Boakye

The comment section was filled with love and heart emojis as people expressed how they loved Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye's relationship.

One person who admired the affection they shared in the video, @sinba.d, said:

Love go sweet ooh aswear so it is how love it is eiii

Thomas Partey all booed up with baby mama on vacation

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey vacationed in Capri, Italy, with his baby mama, Janine Mackson.

They ate exquisite meals on their trip and went boat cruising, where they shared a passionate kiss while Janine was seated on Partey's lap.

Many people were awed that the Ghanaian footballer had fallen in love as they doubted that he was the one in the post

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh