Lil Win has sent out a heartfelt message to Nollywood actor Mr Ibu in an Instagram post, which has warmed many hearts

There have been rumours circulating in the past few days about the actor's ailing health, sparking sympathy from fans and movie lovers

The Ghanaian actor, in his message, wished the Nigerian movie legend well and prayed for his quick recovery

Famous Ghanaian actor Lil Win has taken to his Instagram account to send warm regards to ailing Nollywood legend, Mr Ibu. The Instagram post, rich with well-wishes and prayers, has not only melted hearts but also showed Lil Win's kind-hearted nature.

In recent days, whispers and concerns about the health of the beloved Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu, have become a topic on social media. These concerns have touched fans and movie enthusiasts, sparking sympathy and support for the legend.

In response to these concerns, Lil Win penned a heartfelt message on his Instagram page. In his message, Lil Win conveyed his sincere wishes for Mr Ibu's well-being and offered prayers for his swift recovery.

In the message, he wrote:

I saw a video of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu celebrating his birthday on a hospital bed with his family. Things like this sadden my heart. People who make others happy shouldn’t be unhappy. It’s so sad to see him in this condition. We can’t thank him enough for putting smiles on our faces while growing up. he’s already a legend, and his name is already in the sands of time. I wish him a quick recovery and a happy ending. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ibu’s family.

