Comedian and skitmaker SDK Dele proved to his thousands of followers that despite eating large portions of food, he was still healthy

The comedian posted a picture of the reading on his glucometer and it read 5.6 mmol/L, which falls in the normal blood sugar level range

The post got many people talking as they wondered how he kept a normal sugar level despite his unhealthy eating habits

Comedian and skitmaker SDK Dele caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his normal blood sugar, despite being known for eating large portions of food.

SDK Dele flaunts his normal sugar level online. Image Credit: @sdkdele

Source: Instagram

SDK flaunts normal blood sugar level

SDK posted a picture of his glucometer readings on his X account at around 9am on September 23, 2024. The reading was 5.6 mmol/L, which fell within the normal range of 3.3–7.8 mmol/L.

The Ghanaian comedian is known for eating large portions of food and showing them off on social media, which has many wondering how he keeps his sugar level normal.

He also noted that the reading on the glucometer was random and that his fsting blood sugar reading was 4.6 mmol/L.

In the caption of the post on X, the comedian, who lost both parents, asked his fervent fans whether they were vigilant in knowing their blood sugar levels.

"Do you check your sugar level?" SDK wrote on his X account.

SDK's sugar level reading.

Reactions to SDK's blood sugar

Many people noted that based on SDK Dele's eating habits and his normal sugar levels, they could not be bothered about checking since, per their evaluation, they had a healthy lifestyle compared to the skitmaker.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@_lawslaw said:

"As your own dey normal deɛ, anor go worry ma body check mine sef."

@natioonn said:

"Someone said as your own be normal deɛ he no go worry his body check his own. Hmm."

@bour_bright said:

"5.6 mmol/L is normal, however it's on the high looking at the scale. (Btn 3.9-5.6mmol/L)"

@nanadarko24 said:

"How about your waist circumference, your BMI, your bp 🙂? Those are important vitals too."

@Zaddywan2 said:

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh