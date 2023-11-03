Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has had his marriage with Gifty Gyan annulled by a High Court in Accra

The collapse of Gyan's marriage adds to a growing list of divorces concerning Ghanaian football stars

In this article, YEN.com.gh looks at some of the football stars who went down the road of divorce

Ghanaian footballers, just like all stars and celebrities across the world, often come up in the news over their marriages.

Some of these footballers have ended up being divorced from their longtime spouses as a result of these marital issues.

YEN.com.gh has listed some of these players who have been divorced or have had their marriages broken up in recent times.

1. Asamoah Gyan:

The former Black Stars captain is the latest to have his marital life come up in the news. His marriage with Gifty Gyan, with whom he has three children, has been annulled.

Gyan brought a suit in 2018, seeking to annul the marriage on the grounds that Gifty was married to another man before marrying him in 2013.

2. Anthony Annan:

The former Hearts of Oak, Schalke 04, and Beitar Jerusalem in Israel midfielder suffered a troubled marriage.

In 2019, the diminutive player's wife, Gifty, accused him of abandoning her and their four kids for another woman.

Annan was even said by the wife not to have seen their kids in the last two years and was bent on divorcing the woman he married before making his move to Europe in 2007.

The player denied the accusation of neglect but confirmed that their marriage was on the verge of collapsing.

3. John Paintsil:

The former Black Stars defender's marital troubles started in 2013 when his then-wife, Richlove, accused him of assaulting her leading the police to arrest Paintsil.

While the matter got resolved and the player was subsequently released, it turned out to be a temporal resolution as Paintsil and his wife filed for a divorce a year later.

Paintsil who had three children with Richlove has since moved on and remarried. His wife is known as Adjoa Broni.

4. John Mensah:

After over 10 years of marriage and four children from his then-wife, reports surfaced in October 2013 that the wife, Henrietta had filed for divorce from John Mensah.

In the suit, Henrietta, among others, accused the former Black Stars captain of infidelity.

After a lengthy legal battle, the Accra High Court presided over by Doris Brempong granted the divorce with a lot of benefits for the wife.

5. Nii Odartey Lamptey:

The former Black Stars striker had been married to his then-wife, Gloria, for over 20 years before DNA test results revealed he was not the biological father of their three children.

Following the news of the DNA revelations, rumours popped up that Lamptey had asked his wife to get impregnated by other men because he was not potent enough to give birth.

But Lamptey denied and got a court to rule in his favour during divorce proceedings which ended in 2017.

After his problems with his former wife, the former Aston Villa has gone ahead to father a set of twins with his current partner, Ruweida.

6. Afriyie Acquah:

Former Sampdoria and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah was once married to socialite Amanda Acquah.

Their shorlived marriage ended in 2016 following reports of infidelity on the part of Amanda. She was rumoured to have had an affair with Acquah's Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew.

Asamoah Gyan's lawyer speaks after annulment

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan's lawyer Edwin Kusi-Appiah has revealed some of the happenings in the annulment case of the former footballer and his wife.

In an interview on UTV, Gyan's lawyer disclosed that Gifty had refused to talk about her 2002 marriage even after the former footballer found out and persuaded her to speak up.

The lawyer also revealed that they had witnesses testifying that Gifty's parents she used for her marriage ceremony with Gyan were not her real parents.

