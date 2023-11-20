Inaki Williams, in a video that has gone viral, was spotted in a vehicle jamming to Sarkodie's Adonai with friends and family

In the video, the footballer was in a vehicle with his entourage as he happily sang the hit tune

Many Ghanaians were happy to see Inaki Williams warmly embracing Ghanaian culture after pledging allegiance to Ghana over Spain

Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams, captured the hearts of many Ghanaians in a viral video that showed his embrace of Ghanaian culture. In the footage, which has quickly circulated across social media, Williams could be seen in a vehicle alongside his friends and family, joyfully singing along to Sarkodie's Adonai.

Inaki Williams and entourage singing Photo Source: kwekudickson3

Source: Instagram

The video captured the footballer's appreciation for the hit tune as he harmonised with his entourage. Inaki, despite not being fluent in Twi, effortlessly sang the song's lyrics. He made a few mistakes in between the lyrics but made a very good attempt overall.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their delight at witnessing Inaki Williams immerse himself in Ghanaian culture and praised him. The footballer decided to pledge allegiance to Ghana over Spain and is settling well into the Ghanaian national team.

Inaki Williams warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nyarko commented:

Williams is a very good player . but the twi part l can't here it oo

iQwesiKing reacted:

He is a fantastic player it’s just time he’ll adapt with the team relax give am he is in a total different environment don’t blame him!! Much love❤️

Kayk also said:

Inaki is home now...we all can feel the love.

Inaki Williams speaks Twi

In another story, Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian striker, revealed his understanding of the Twi language in a video, acknowledging that his parents taught him the language.

Although not fluent, with Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah.

The footballer's viral video shouting 'aba' after scoring a goal in the Ghana vs. Madagascar World Cup qualifiers showcased his connection to the local language.

Source: YEN.com.gh