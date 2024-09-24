Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has raised concerns about the way KODA's funeral was conducted

The renowned broadcaster questioned the mood of the guests despite the issues surrounding KODA's demise

Her remarks have broached a serious debate online as fans thronged the comments section to share their two cents

Ghanaian gospel singer KODA, who passed away on April 21, was recently laid to rest after a star-studded funeral service in Accra.

Colleagues, friends, and fans gathered at the KICC Dominion Center at Spintex, Accra, were clad in white instead of the usual black and red mourning clothes.

They sang and danced to KODA's gospel classic Yesu Adi Nkunim as his mortal remains were transported to the burial grounds.

Ghanaian broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje has weighed in on the celebration at KODA's funeral. She described the ceremony as unfortunate, especially considering the issues surrounding the gospel star's demise.

KODA passed away after his battle with G6PD deficiency. After KODA's passing, a video of him complaining about how certain health professionals at an unnamed Takoradi hospital directed him to take the wrong medications as a G6PD deficient patient surfaced online.

Despite the outrage online from fans, his family have yet to publicly reply to the video. On social media, Ohemaa Woyeje said,

"So 'Yesu adi nkunim' in ds circumstance? Is that not degrading to God? Why do we make God look bad in unfortunate situations? A 45year old man (KODA) died leaving a wife and children… apparently took wrong medications for 8months and we say 'Yesu adi nkunim' is that a praise to God or mockery? Can there be a better expression rather than this misrepresentation? 💭 (normal life expectancy is age 70+)."

Netizens react to Ohemaa Woyeje's concerns

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ohemaa Woyeje's remarks after KODA's funeral.

Felicia Kruh said:

"Thanks dear for been frank with a people who associate everything in spiritual instead of finding solutions"

Nana Amma Nhyira Danquah wrote:

"What shall separate us from the love of God? Not even death. Yes Yesu adi nkunim. God forbid that we give the enemy credit for this."

Eric Nelson Jnr remarked:

"Thank you Madam. The misrepresentation of our Lord Jesus Christ is becoming something else."

Mfantsipim Almuni storm KODA's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of high schoolmates had attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the KODA.

The late 45-year-old singer was also a member of the prestigious Mfantispim Boys Senior High School fraternity.

His schoolmates performed an age-old tradition with one of their well-known school songs at the funeral.

