Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere was engaged in banter with a fan on Day 1 of KejeFair on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Fella Makafui's stand

She asked a fan why she did not want to purchase beauty products from Beauty by Fella Makafui and asked her whether she was a ghost

The video got many people laughing hard while others were unhappy with her reply

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere caused a frenzy on social media when she lashed out at a fan who claimed she does not use makeup.

Serwaa Amihere at Fella Makafui's stand at KejeFair. Image Credit: @serwaaamihere and @jaakm99

Source: TikTok

Serwaa Amihere engaged in banter with a fan who does not use makeup

Serwaa Amihere was at Day 1 of KejeFair to support actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui at her stand as she sold products from her business, Beauty by Fella Makafui.

While ringing a bell and trying to get customers for the stand, Serwaa Amihere came across a young lady who is not a fan of makeup.

Serwaa Amihere told her to come and buy some makeup products for herself to which she responded by saying she does not wear makeup.

The media personality then asked her whether she was a ghost and this sparked a debate on social media.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere's cheeky reply to a fan who does not use makeup.

Ghanaians reacted to a video of Serwaa Amihere's cheeky to a fan who does not use makeup

The video got many people laughing hard as many claimed that Serwaa Amihere said ghost and not goat.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

honia etty said:

Pisces and their mouth erh

jessykapinto157 said:

Am I the only one hearing ghost instead

PRETTY NERD BOY said:

This should go viral, I'll be back

Gee's collection said:

Those running to the comment section. Take your time, I’m mopping

Precious said:

Stray bullet to. Me

Ms Kodie said:

I hear “ghost” not goat , some of you should be calming down

SAMIRAH said:

I love Serwaa but I don't find this funny. Instead of "are u a goat" why not nicely explain why she may need makeup ‍♂️

Serwaa Amihere shouts to get fans to buy from Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere supported Fella Makafui on Day 1 of KejeFair as she sold products from her beauty business, Beauty by Fella Makafui.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the media personality was seen shouting and calling on people to buy from Fella Makafui.

Many people admired how well Serwaa Amihere supported Fella Makafui at the sales event.

Source: YEN.com.gh