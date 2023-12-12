The 2023 edition of KOD's Rhythms On Da Runway scored sweltering post-event reviews

One of the moments that took centre stage was a young AC repairer's debut on the event's runway

Before the event, KOD chanced on the young man and promised to platform him on this year's edition of Rhythms On Da Runway

On December 2, 2023, the Aqua edition of KOD's Rhythms On Da Runway came off at the prestigious Osu Castle in Accra.

The event is an annual exhibition of Ghana's best fashion design, runway and music talents.

Going into this year's showdown, KOD had promised the audience to field new talents, including a young AC repairer with striking looks.

KOD turns handsome AC Repairer into a runway model Photo Source: Instagram/SimplyKOD

Source: Instagram

KOD fulfils promise to handsome AC repairer

The dark handsome young AC repairer was a handyman for Reggie Rockstone, the Ghanaian hiplife veteran.

The AC repairer's looks and physique influenced Reggie Rockstone to refer him to KOD, who made a promise on his Facebook weeks before the show.

True to his words the AC repairer was spotted at Rhythms On Da Runway clad in high-end designer clothes walking the runway.

According to the fashion designer and founder of the Rhythms On Da Runway show, the handsome AC repairer has significant potential beyond the just-ended event.

He added that he looks forward to seeing the new model on a bigger global stage.

Netizens praise KOD for keeping to his promise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the new model's performance and looks at the just-ended Rhythms On Da Runway.

uelcarr remarked:

Thank You ,Wofa KOD...doors shall always open for you because this great gesture..Bless you Sir

stephenappiahofficial exclaimed:

Wooooooooow

iamdjvoodoo said:

The world’s next top model! Trust me! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

KOD opens up on struggles at EIB Network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOD shared his ugly experiences with his former employer, EIB Network, the parent company of GHOne and Star FM, where he was a broadcaster.

KOD disclosed that broadcasters had to rely on chicken change from events they attended since the company's cash cow, UniBank, collapsed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh