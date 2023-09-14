Ghanaian broadcaster KOD has shed some light on the challenges he experienced at EIB Network that led to him leaving the media firm

He recounted times in the media organisation where staff and journalists had to rely on outside favours and tips in order to survive

Many people on social media were not happy with the situation at EIB Network and advised the company to do the needful

Ace broadcast journalist Kofi Okyere Darko, well known in showbiz as KOD, highlighted the difficulties he faced while working at EIB Network, which eventually resulted in him leaving the media firm.

KOD (right) and Bola Ray (left) looking dapper in photos. Image Credit: @bolarayofficial @simply_kod

Source: Instagram

KOD opens up about why he left EIB Network

In an interview on Prime Morning with Roselyn Felli, he said that EIB Network experienced some financial setbacks when its financial backbone, referred to as the "cash cow bank," UniBank collapsed.

He added that there was a financial strain on the staff and journalists of the media firm after the bank was liquidated.

"As the president (Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo) was about to announce nationwide lockdown during COVID-19, we (staff and journalists) had arrears that had not been paid from our salaries."

Recounting when employees were not paid for six months, he said that his colleagues had to rely on "soli," which is tips and favours, for survival.

KOD said he recalled having to take the matter forward to the EIB Network CEO, Bola Ray, to address it.

According to him, Bola Ray explained that the company was going through financial challenges, hence the delay in the payment of salaries.

Below is a video of KOD's interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime.

Ghanaians shared their views on KOD's interview

Many people asked various questions about EIB Network's funding and why they could not pay their staff and journalists. Others also gave some advice to the management of the media house.

Salifu Lukman said:

Nana Aba Anamoah will be on social media ranting, but he can’t pay his workers

Dodoo Macdonald said:

So Kevin Taylor was right? Wooo, that they were not paid

Samuel Adu said:

If you are saying we were not sacked, then it is true you guys planned to leave

Yeboah Solomon said:

The guy wasn't specific on the number of months he went without pay, so why stating six months.

Abubakar Ibrahim asked:

How is Unibank a cash cow of EiB?

Khalid Frank Limann advised:

I think EIB is poorly run. If revenues are down, it's a normal strategy to downsize, and there's no shame in it, sometimes, companies can take the hit and refuse to downsize. But when revenues are down for an extended period of time, and you still refuse to downsize, it may be that you are trying to create a false impression to the public that all is well when in fact, it isn't. The media stations in EIB should've been run as individual companies independent of the support of Unibank. No business can operate if revenue is lower than expenditure, and I believe EIB's greatest test will be its ability to operate without the support of Unibank.

