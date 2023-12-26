Every year, many Ghanaian celebrities show a high level of humanity by offering their support to the needy and less privileged in society and 2023 was not an exeption.

The support usually comes in the form of donations and projects which go a long way to bring relief and ease the burden of the beneficiaries.

As the year winds down, YEN.com.gh compiles a list of five celebrities who put smiles on the faces of the needy through their donations.

Stonebwoy

Top of the list of celebrities who earned the admiration of many Ghanaians with their act of kindness is Stonebwoy.

In June 2023, the musician led a team to commission boreholes he built for a community in the Western Region.

The gesture forms part of projects done by the Livingstone Foundation's aimed at solving challenges affecting some deprived communities in the country.

2. Sammy Kuffour

Retired Ghanaian football legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour also touched the hearts of Ghanaians as he made a generous donation to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The donation was done in April on behalf of his school Godiva International School.

The former Bayern Munich defender and his school donated numerous bottles of cooking oils, packs of bottled water, and multiple boxes of other undisclosed items to the Dzorwulu Special School.

3. Jackie Appiah

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah also took the third spot on the list of top Ghanaian celebrities who made generous donations in 2023.

The Perfect Picture actress sponsored 120 victims from Mepe, one of the towns affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The beneficiaries were taken through vocational training as they also received sewing machines from the actress.

The donation was made as part of activities marking her 40th birthday celebration.

4. John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician, John Dumelo is also another celebrity who won the hearts of many with his benevolent act towards the affected victims of the Akosombo spillage.

In October this year, the actor also donated relief items to the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

The donation included bags of water sachet, crates of eggs, bread loaves, thrift clothes and made-in-Ghana rice.

5. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Last but not least on the list is Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The media personality and actress also supported affected persons of the Akosombo Dam spillage where she led a delegation from her McBrown's Kitchen Show and McBrown Foundation for a donation in the Volta region.

The team went with relief items from sponsors affiliated with the show and also decided to cook for the victims.

