Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, has shared her experience of living abroad and explained why most Ghanaians in the diaspora don’t have time to be fashionable.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, Maame Serwaa, who is currently in the United States, said life overseas is fast-paced and tedious, so most folks do not have time to think about looking flamboyant.

She said that unlike in Ghana, where people can afford to dress up and go out for fun, people in the diaspora have to work hard to make ends meet and pay their bills.

She further explained that Ghanaians overseas often face criticism for not being as fashion-forward as expected. However, she suggested that the challenges they encounter in their daily lives prevent them from having fun or dressing up all the time.

Maame Serwaa's statement sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cindy Lauper said:

Sister am working 25th and 26th me paa Christmas celebrating it raw

ANGEL wrote:

Two years no saloon I wash at home always going to work

Easy baby reacted:

even if u dress koraa u have no where to go Oman ben koraa nie

yaababy326 commented:

in abroad lifestyle is simple is atrue talk ❤️❤️❤️

Lady warns Ghanaians about life abroad

In another story, Freda Afriyie, a Ghanaian lady living abroad, took to TikTok to send a strong warning to Ghanaians who message her for help.

The lady described what she goes through to get money to fend for herself, stating that Ghanaians back home think life in Europe is rosy.

Freda mentioned that she suffers to make money, so no one should reach out to her for handouts.

