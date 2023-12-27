Adjetey Anang has been nominated in the Best Actor category in the 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards

The ace actor is locking horns with bigwigs like Lil Win, Ras Nene, and Bill Asamoah

He spoke with YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview and shared his optimism about winning the accolade

Highly acclaimed actor Adjetey Anang is optimistic about his chances at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2024.

Adjetey Anang has been nominated for the Best Actor of the Year category at the YEN Awards 2024. He is contesting the category with Bill Asamoah, Lil Win, and Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in a telephone interview, the Things We Do For Love star disclosed that he had a fair chance of winning the award.

Adjetey Anang on his chances of winning at 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards

According to him, all the nominees in the category had an equal chance of emerging as the winner of the prestigious plaque.

For the 50-year-old actor, it was not just about winning because the nomination alone was an honour enough.

"I honestly think all nominees for the category stand a balanced chance of winning. Simply grateful to be one of them out of many who could have been nominated as well," he said.

Biggest challenge in 2023

Touching on other things in 2023, the actor revealed that he would have loved to spend more time alone but that proved challenging.

"My biggest challenge must have been not being able to have a 'me' times as often as I had wished," he said.

Adjetey Anang reveals how his wife caught him cheating

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has said that his wife caught him cheating several times with the help of the Holy Spirit.

The successful actor made these revelations in his latest memoir, which detailed some happenings in his life.

He added that his wife's uncanny intuition had saved them from many situations.

Source: YEN.com.gh