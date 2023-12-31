Rapper Pappy Kojo was thrown off stage at the Uniland concert amid a reported pay dispute

The rapper is said to have tried to disrupt the programme because of the money purportedly owed him.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale was reportedly billed to perform but didn’t show up because he wasn’t paid

Rapper Pappy Kojo is again courting controversy after he was thrown off stage at the Uniland concert.

The quarrel is believed to be because of a pay dispute, according to accounts on social media.

Pappy Kojo at the concert (R): Source: Twitter/@Midnight_blog1

Source: Twitter

Pappy Kojo is said to have tried to disrupt the programme because of the money purportedly owed him.

He seized some equipment from a DJ as he tried to demand payment.

There have been videos showing him arguing with people at the corner grounds.

According to his management, Shatta Wale was reportedly billed to perform but didn’t show up because he wasn’t paid and the concert was poorly organised.

The incident has left Pappy Kojo trending online as many laughed at him over the incident.

Some people mocked him, saying Yvonne Nelson had gotten the last laugh after the rift between the two.

Pappy Kojo recently opened up about his ordeals with Yvonne Nelson.

The duo who appeared in music videos and we're rumoured to be dating fell out years ago.

The musician said the actress disappointed him during their time as friends, and that caused him to hurl trolls at him.

Pappy Kojo insults Yvonne Nelson

Pappy Kojo insulted Yvonne Nelson during his Plotting and Planning concert performance.

Ghanaians online have been criticising the rapper after the video of the insult went viral online.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal hosted his Plotting and Planning concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Pappykojo explains why he was not in Yvonne Nelson's book

In an interview with TV3, while promoting his new album, the rapper admitted that Yvonne Nelson is not a nice person, hence his decision to troll her with a dance challenge when her ordeals with Sarkodie began.

The rapper talked about the dating rumours between him and the actress, establishing that there was nothing between them. If there were, it would have been in Yvonne Nelson's explosive autobiography, "I'm Not Yvonne".

When asked about the cause of the fallout, Pappy Kojo refused to respond, saying, "I don't want to trend today."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh