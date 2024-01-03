A group of men have turned many heads on social media with their unusual fashion style

They rocked matching jeans and t-shirts of different colours with each person wearing several different silver necklaces, bracelets, and rings

The video got many people laughing hard as they criticised their sense of fashion

A group of men caused a stir on social media with their exceptional fashion style in a video that has taken over social media.

Group of men with strange fashion styles go viral

In the video, the group of men stepped out of a door one after the other as they showed off their looks. Looking at the setting in the video, it looks like they live in an urban community.

The men slayed in jeans and a short-sleeved t-shirt. Each one of them wore a T-shirt of a different colour.

One thing that stood out was the several silver necklaces, bracelets, and rings they wore to style their outfits.

Video of a group of men rocking several large silver necklaces and jewellery.

Ghanaians react to the hilarious video of a group of men rocking several giant silver necklaces

The video of the men's fashion style got many Ghanaians laughing hard as they filled the comment section with many laughing emojis. Others also questioned why they would step out dressed like that.

manasseh_n.t.y said:

Can someone help me laugh I want to come back

yankees_showboy said:

Nkawa Nation , Nkawabanga

akua_antwiwaa_b said:

But seriously, who makes these things for people to wear? eiii booii

kwame_mensah_jnr said:

Serving Tray all people dey wear am for neck eish

_abeiku said:

Last guy Dey carry the whole Africa o

efeyayra said:

Abeg clear road for the Pro max mu Borga’s

sheilaawutey said:

Dans3n mmiensa ei code

nhanha_yaw_aiden said:

Akata to the world eeiii more than Shatta

peekaycal12 said:

Kawanation kawabanga

junemontage1 said:

No be iron condemn be dat

