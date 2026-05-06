Business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong has held a big party to climax his 60th birthday celebrations.

Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Group of Companies, turned 60 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and celebrated in style.

Ofori Sarpong @ 60: Kufuor, Bawumia, McBrown, Dumelo, Stonebwoy, Efia Odo, RNAQ, Others Attend Bash

Source: Instagram

Known as one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana, his milestone birthday and subsequent celebration took over social media.

As part of his celebration, Ofori Sarpong handed over an ultra-modern two-storey dormitory, with a capacity of 600 beds, to his alma mater, PRESEC-Legon.

The celebration culminated in a big bash at the Despite Automobile Museum in the evening, which saw many Ghanaian celebrities, prominent pastors, businessmen, and political personalities in attendance.

Among the notable faces were former President J.A. Kufuor, NPP flagbearer and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Nana Ama McBrown, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Efia Odo.

Others included Stonebwoy, Samini, Emelia Brobbey, John Dumelo, Akwaboah, Kwame A Plus, Benedicta Gafah, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Reverend Obofour, Ajagurajah, and many more.

YEN.com.gh brings videos of some of the famous personalities at the lavish 60th birthday party of Ofori Sarpong.

1. J.A. Kufuor and Julius Debrah:

2. Nana Ama McBrown interacted with Osei Kwame Despite:

3. Reggie Rockstone arrived with his wife, Zilla:

4. Stonebwoy got RNAQ dancing with his performance

5. Kojo Antwi performed at the party:

6. Arrival of Benedicta Gafah and her friends:

7. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia arrived with his wife, Samira, and other NPP leaders:

8. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) was full of smiles:

9. Efia Odo and her mother, Adombi Serwaa, jammed to the music:

10. Lydia Forson looked excited:

11. Samini showed up with a performance:

12. Bishop Obinim seated with others

13. Ajagurajah:

14. John Dumelo

15. Arrival of Akwaboah and his wife:

16. Cheddar came in style:

17. Reverend Obofour:

Source: YEN.com.gh