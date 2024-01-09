Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has said that Ghanaians need to save themselves first before criticising the government

He was reacting to comments made about an earlier tweet he made on X where he said Ghanaians should start their own activities to fix their lives

Okyeame spoke to Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has responded to his critics who supposedly took his tweet out of context.

Okyeame earlier replied to a tweet by actress and TV presenter Naa Ashorkor where the latter asked who can save Ghana. Okyeame replied to the tweet by saying Naa should fix herself first by fixing her health, community, and mindset.

Okyeame Kwame: Ghanaian rapper calls on Ghanaians to fix their lives first.

Okyeame Kwame clarifies tweet

He came under intense backlash from netizens who disagreed with his statements on the subject. However, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, he has clarified by saying he meant no harm.

According to Okyeame, he wants Ghanaians to fix their attitudes first because corruption starts from the ordinary citizen before going to the higher places. He wants Ghanaians to turn on the light of love inside them to fix the country.

I am the one who's trying to get ahead of everybody. I am the corruption that is inside Ghana.

The Yeeko crooner also said he did not take part in the Occupy Julorbi House demonstration because he saw it as a disrespect to the office of the presidency. Watch the video from TV3 below.

Ghanaians react to Okyeame Kwame's video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Okyeame Kwame on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

fulhamviba said:

Playing smart and not being clever, massa sit down

paulyaro28 added:

You are wise, Kwame

sainteureca aaded:

you are smart paaa. I absolutely love this. The bitter truth Ghanaians hate to hear

beautifulahoufe said:

This is my kind of guy

abigailoduro said:

Please tag NPP and NDC

Okyeame Kwame admonishes citizens to be responsible

In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Okyeame Kwame had said he would not wait for the government to fix the roads.

He expressed his belief that individuals should take personal responsibility for their problems rather than solely relying on leaders to address them.

While some appreciated his call for self-reliance, many Ghanaians took issue with Okyeame Kwame's statement, accusing him of downplaying the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

