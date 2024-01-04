Rex Omar has shared his thoughts about the competence of Ghanaian artiste managers

Reacting to a social media post, the musician shared the plights most Ghanaian artistes face with their managers.

He suggested a few qualities musicians should look out for when selecting managers.

Ghanaian musician and top boss of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation, Rex Omar has weighed in on the plights of Ghanaian artistes.

The veteran highlife musician reacted to a post on Facebook with his observation about the incompetence of Ghanaian artiste managers.

He reiterated the popular notion that most artiste managers merely run errands for their clients and not what they are supposed.

Rex Omar shares the requirements of a good artiste manager

In the Ghamro boss's submission on Facebook, he emphasised the need for artistes to be more intentional with who they call managers.

Rex Omar who has heavily been criticised in the past by artistes, used his submission to sensitise young Ghanaian artistes suggesting some key traits to look out for in artiste management.

"Any manager who cannot generate at least 60% to your revenue stream in line with your business plan if any is not worth your time as an artiste. Real artiste managers get the business done based on a strategic plan, ie getting booking agents, publishing deals, recording deals, endorsement deals, developing the said talents, financial management deals etc," the highlife legend said in his post.

Netizens react to Rex Omar's submission

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Rex Omar's submission about artiste managers

Evans Annan Acquah quizzed:

What’s the role of a general manager of a company or business?

Adu Sarpeah said:

Dem all be errand boys o. One big errand boy dey inside Community 9.

Adu Sarpeah wrote:

Stash Grey remarked:

An artiste manager is not a bulldozer

Agbongua Kwadwo Buenortey added:

Sammy Forson was one of the best managers we had

Shatta Wale calls former manager incompetent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Shatta Wale's revived feud with his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod.

In a new video, Shatta Wale descended on Bullgod, calling him an underachieved 45-year-old who lives in a family house and was only an errand boy during their time together.

