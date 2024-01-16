Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has shared a lovely video of herself and her adorable children on social media

The lovely family were at home having fun. Her children kissed her on the lips one after the other and also hugged her

Fans of the singer took to the comment section to express their love for her

US-based Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson recently shared an adorable video of herself with her family.

Stephanie, who is a mother of five, looked lovely in her white dress as her kids showed love to her.

Stephanie Benson and her adorable family. Credit: @stephaniebensonlive

In the video found on her Instagram page, the singer wore a white outfit that accentuated her figure. Her kids took turns kissing her on the mouth and cheeks. One of her sons kissed her on the lips as well and hugged her tightly.

Captioning the video, Stephanie noted that the intimacy parents share with their children can vary between sons and daughters. She claimed that she had an easy time getting affection from her sons who could kiss her anytime, anyplace. However, she continued, her daughter had a hard time showing affection to her.

Stephanie Benson claimed she has almost had to resort to emotional blackmail to get any form of affection from her daughter.

In the video, after her daughter kissed her cheek, she made to leave but her mum's expression made her return to kiss her on the lips as well.

Watch the video below.

Stephanie Benson is married to John, and together they have five children. The couple own a chocolate shop located in The Pantiles, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments under the post. See some below.

thando_clementine said:

You’re just casually sitting there being one of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever seen? Right.

ariana.osei said:

Nobody is talking about how mommy is looking so beautiful Jezzzzzz❤️❤️

momofthreepossible added:

I don't have more than one daughter to test the theory. but the only one I have doesn't volunteer kisses. But both my boys are all over me. I wonder if it's something that we do as mothers that make the daughters that way.

abena_assy said:

As if you didn’t want to respond love you

