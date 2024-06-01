Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has made a huge donation to celebrate her thirtieth birthday in style

The new celebrity mother made a generous donation to a popular children's hospital in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's video, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has donated some baby products and detergent to a children's hospital in the Greater Accra Region to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The gorgeous influencer looked elegant in a stylish African-print dress, center-parted bob hairstyle and black high heels.

TikToker Asantewaa donates baby products on her birthday. Photo credit: @asantewaa.

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa was accompanied by some of her members of her management team who helped her distribute the items to the sick children.

The birthday celebrant shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

Last week I passed through this particular ward at children’s hospital (Accra) and decided to visit them today to celebrate my new age with them.. We wish all sick kids a speedy recovery ❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Asantewaa shows off the items she donated on her birthday

In a viral video, TikToker star Asantewaa and her team flaunted the items she donated to the malnutrition wards at a popular children's hospital.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's donation videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sikabakofi_1 stated:

Gorgeous with Good spirit. God continue to bless you and your entire generation. Amen

attipoesenyeli stated:

Where are those illiterate’s come and comment here to eerh or this one is not your business ? This should tell you she can afford most of you your life’s GOD bless you

laws_wardrobe stated:

God bless you sis happy birthday in Advance

melly7195 stated:

God bless you

asantewaaa_addict stated:

BIGGEST ASA FOR A REASON!!!! GOD WILL CONTINUE TO BLESS AND FLOURISH ALL THAT CONCERNS YOU

blewusiportia stated:

God bless you

Hillaryadu stated:

AMEN

Source: YEN.com.gh