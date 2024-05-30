The family of the three-year-old boy who lost his life has called out the publicist of Lil Win

The family has accused Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame of disrespecting them as they mourn their loss

Many people who reacted to the video have comforted the family on the demise of the three-year-old boy

The family of Nana Yaw, the three-year-old boy who died in the aftermath of Ghanaian actor Lil Win's accident, has shared their displeasure regarding certain things as they grieve their loss.

The spokesperson for the family, Mr Dacosta Boakye in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nda_media expressed displeasure with the utterances and action of Lil Win's publicist Okyeame Akwaadaa Nyame.

Mr Boakye said that the Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, through his utterances and actions, has disrespected the grieving family ever since the unfortunate incident happened.

He opened up on an incident where the young man came to their home only to argue with them after he was questioned on why he was the only representative from the actor's camp to visit them in their time of grief.

Therefore, the family has notified Lil Win that it does not want his publicist to be part of discussions surrounding the issue henceforth.

"He should stay out of this, we know that Lil Win comes from a family", he said angrily.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video consoled the grieving family on their loss.

