Stonebwoy was welcomed to TV3 in grand style following his recent milestone at the Telcel Ghana Music Awards

A cultural troupe performing Borborbor met with the artiste and his team to celebrate his recent TGMA Artiste of the Year milestone

A video of Stonebwoy showing his dance moves in celebration of the success

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is still in celebration mode after becoming the Artiste of the Year at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The musician took home seven awards in total, including the ultimate prize making him the highest winner of the night.

In a recent interview, he relived the glorious moment with Berla Mundi and her team on TV3's The Day Show.

Stonebwoy doing Borborbor Photo Source: Instagram/TV3Ghana, Instagram/Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy dances Borborbor

TV3 welcomed Stonebwoy with a cultural Borborbor performance ahead of his interview. Stonewboy couldn't resist the urge to join in the cultural celebration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was spotted waving two white handkerchiefs in the air as he flaunted his Borborbor moves.

The musician has always been an advocate for culture, especially from the Volta Region, where he originates. His cultural advocacy has shown through endless efforts, including his record with Angelique Kidjo Manodzi.

In his recent performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, he started his show with his face turned to the audience, symbolizing the escape of the Ewe people from Notsé, where they left the town walking backwards to make their footsteps untraceable.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's grand reception at TV3

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's Borborbor dance moves at TV3.

@B61922318Babs said:

May God continue to bless wale and the sm family

@Garza_is_muslim wrote:

He’s telling them to meet chief after some money

@AzizRemedyGh commented:

The general himself. The day I go meet am eeeer

@revvyderhymes added:

You see what he do …he say after everything meet me so that ago give you money this he proper maturity ❤️alidu go throw 5cedis for gutter.

Stonebwoy discovers his biggest fan in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a super-fan in Germany had expressed her undying love for Stonebwoy and her loyalty to the musician's thriving fan moment, BhimNation.

According to the middle-aged woman, she adores Stonebwoy for his intelligence. She added that the actor's latest hit tracks, Ekelebe, Overlord, and Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo, are part of her all-time favourites.

Source: YEN.com.gh