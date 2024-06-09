Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were set to headline different concerts at the University of Ghana on the same day

The latter's show was cancelled following a release from the school's authorities

Stonebwoy threw snide remarks at Shatta Wale during his performance at the University

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, performed at the just-ended Liman Hall Artiste night at the University of Ghana Legon.

Shatta Wale was to perform at another campus show on the same day, but the Dean of Students cancelled it, as per a release sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Stonebwoy made some snide statements during his performance, which have caused a stir online amid Shatta Wale's accusations.

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy delivered a stellar performance befitting his first stage appearance after winning seven awards at this year's TGMAs, including the ultimate Artiste of the Year category.

During his performance, Stonebwoy asked the audience to wave their phone lights. He said,

"There's no thief in Liman. Put up your phones. There's no thief artiste. There's no thief guy in Liman."

The statements come on the back of several accusations from Shatta Wale alleging that Stonebwoy sabotaged his concert.

Stonebwoy is yet to respond to the allegations from the camp of Shatta Wale.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's show.

@richkingdave27 said:

If them diss am some then e turn matter. Smh

@1513Ikon wrote:

Shatta naa chat say shoutout to my kwashye boys

@bhadmankhobby noted:

But if we call am apakye , that’s where u people draw the line. Hypocrites

@ALhevelz added:

He is not even referring to shatta wale ooo listen to what he said well No thief in Liman so they should put on their lights

