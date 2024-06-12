Stonebwoy has filed a defamation lawsuit against Baba Sadiq, demanding three million cedis

This comes after Baba Sadiq accused him of threatening him and his wife

Baba Sadiq has established that he is unfazed amidst the growing tension

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently adjudged the TGMA Artiste of the Year despite strong opposition from some industry personalities, including 3 Music founder and politician Sadiq Abduli Abu.

Before the TGMA night, the media executive, now a politician popularly known as Baba Sadiq, had sparked a frenzy online with his submission favouring King Promise over Stonebwoy for the Artiste of the Year category.

In response to a fan's remark about his submission, Baba Sadiq disclosed that Stonebwoy had called his wife verbally.

Baba Sadiq recounts the genesis of his issues with Stonebwoy

According to Baba Sadiq, he had a conversation with Stonebwoy's manager after his posts about the artiste accusations went viral online.

Around the same time, Stonebwoy called my wife...Stonebwoy called me again on Wednesday, expressing his opinion about my opinion.

The politician said he explained his opinionated personality to Stonebwoy, making him aware that his call would not intimidate him.

I've called your wife to caution you, Baba Sadiq quoted Stonebwoy's words during the phone call.

Basically, he was calling to let me know that if we met physically, I should be able to keep the same energy, Baba Sadiq shared more details about his conversation with Stonebwoy

Baba Sadiq's accusations influenced Stonebwoy to file a defamation lawsuit against him, demanding three million cedis in damages and an unqualified apology.

The politician has also petitioned the police to invite Stonebwoy to defend his threatening statements during his phone.

The statements from both camps have escalated the tension online. In a recent interview, Baba Sadiq established that he was unfazed by Stonebwoy's alleged threats.

He knows as much as I know that even if I'm standing alone anywhere, all of them combined, nobody will move a finger.

Stonebwoy drags Baba Sadiq to court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had filed a lawsuit against Baba Sadiq after the latter's accusations against him.

In a writ, Stonebwoy pled the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete his online posts, accusing him of disrespecting his wife and offer an apology for his accusations. He also sought three million in damages for the harm Baba Sadiq's posts caused to his reputation.

