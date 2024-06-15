Sarkodie: Kobby Kyei Narrates How The Rapper Saved His Life: "I Almost Went Blind"
- Blogger Kobby Kyei has opened up about his endearing relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie
- The blogger established that he would always be indebted to Sarkodie and his team for his media career
- He recounted a moment in which he reached out to Sarkodie's team for financial help toward his eye surgery
Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei has become one of the country's highly sought after digital media personalities.
He collaborated with the French Ambassador and now boasts a formidable clientele, including actress Nana Ama McBrown.
In a recent interview, Kobby Kyei recounted how his blogging journey all began because of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.
Kobby Kyei talks about his eye surgery
According to Kobby Kyei, he experienced a harrowing health scare with his eyesight a few years ago. His eyesight was deteriorating and required surgery.
"I made them send me the invoice, and it was a hefty sum," Kobby Kyei recounted.
Not having many people to turn to, the blogger contacted Sarkodie's manager about his surgery and received a prompt response detailing the rapper's readiness to help him regain his eyesight.
While the blogger did not state the amount Sarkodie donated, he believes that it was sufficient to see him through the surgery.
Kobby Kyei explained that he owed his career to Sarkodie owing to such gestures, among others. The blogger has been a stanch follower of the rapper and his Sark Nation fan movement since its inception..
Ghanaians react to Sarkodie's benevolence
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's gesture towards Sarkodie's benevolence.
@appiahkobina wrote:
Crazy revelation, we would have lost a gem had it not been for @sarkodie. the world will always be grateful to Sark cos Kobby Kyei's positive impact on society is enormous
@ArthurCephas4 added:
He is a proper Sarknative
@FRIMPON79788108 noted:
Shatta nor go show you how to fish always spraying money on lazy fans thinking he is the richest artist
Kobby Kyei narrates Grass to Grace story
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that blogger Kobby Kyei had opened up about his humble beginnings and journey to fame in the media space.
The blogger claims he was the only one among his high school graduation batch to further his education to the tertiary level, pursuing his degree at the University of Education, Winneba.
Source: YEN.com.gh
