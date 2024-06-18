Thomas Partey: Ghanaian Player Cuts Customised Cake With Sword On His Birthday
- A video of Thomas Partey celebrating his 31st birthday with some friends has surfaced on social media
- Partey, during the celebration, cut a customised cake with a large knife which looked like a sword
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views
Ghanaian player Thomas Partey did not hold back on his birthday; he had so much fun.
A video of him celebrating the occasion with some friends and loved ones has surfaced online.
He was in the company of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, etc.
Thomas Partey and his friends had so much fun eating, drinking, and toasting to a good life.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A lovely cake, customised with photos of the player, was cut during the celebration.
Many people who saw videos and photos of the celebration were mesmerised by the big sword which was used to cut the cake.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video of Partey cutting customised cake with sword
Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.
@Bench Warmer wrote:
"Boss."
@vidatetteh680 wrote:
"Eiiii that dance moves ohhh nooo."
@ritaotu718 wrote:
"Happy birthday to you dear."
@Pablo wrote:
"Thomas partey almost 45 years."
@otf abbas65k wrote:
"Happy birthday Thomas."
@Joel Bortey wrote:
"This sword dier this be what Peter take cut the soldier Ein ear."
Thomas Partey: Ghanaian player celebrates birthday with street kids, warms hearts
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey celebrated his 31st birthday in a touching manner on June 13, 2024. Instead of throwing a lavish party for friends and family, he hosted a small celebration and spent the rest of the day with street children in Accra.
The talented Ghanaian player visited the Catholic Action for Street Children in Accra and donated some items to them. The items included bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, exercise books, packs of drinking water, boxes of pens, etc.
Partey, by the gesture, brought smiles to the faces of many children in Accra who benefitted.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh