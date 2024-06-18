A video of Thomas Partey celebrating his 31st birthday with some friends has surfaced on social media

Partey, during the celebration, cut a customised cake with a large knife which looked like a sword

Ghanaian player Thomas Partey did not hold back on his birthday; he had so much fun.

A video of him celebrating the occasion with some friends and loved ones has surfaced online.

He was in the company of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, etc.

Thomas Partey held a modest party during his birthday Image source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey and his friends had so much fun eating, drinking, and toasting to a good life.

A lovely cake, customised with photos of the player, was cut during the celebration.

Many people who saw videos and photos of the celebration were mesmerised by the big sword which was used to cut the cake.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Partey cutting customised cake with sword

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Bench Warmer wrote:

"Boss."

@vidatetteh680 wrote:

"Eiiii that dance moves ohhh nooo."

@ritaotu718 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

@Pablo wrote:

"Thomas partey almost 45 years."

@otf abbas65k wrote:

"Happy birthday Thomas."

@Joel Bortey wrote:

"This sword dier this be what Peter take cut the soldier Ein ear."

Source: YEN.com.gh