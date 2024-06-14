Britain's Got Talent: Afronita And Abigail In A Playful Mood In London, Video Melts Hearts
- A recent video of Afronita and Abigail in a playful mood has gone viral on social media
- The adorable moment was recorded when the duo visited Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have commended Afronita and Abigail for sharing a strong bond
An adorable video of Afronita and Abigail having a fun time in the UK has melted hearts on social media.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, showed the two dancers seated next to each other in a playful mood, laughing and making hand gestures in the full glare of other people.
It appeared that Afronita was trying to play a trick, prompting Abigail to observe. The beautiful moment was recorded when Afronita and Abigail visited Ghana's High Commission in the UK to meet and interact with the high commissioner.
The adorable moment, which was captioned: "Abigail & Afronitaa at the Ghana High Commission," had raked in over 13,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this report.
.Watch the video:
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised Afronita and Abigail.
natural bond... where from the kakap3,.If you want to trend, trend smooth wai medaase
Such cuties. Their bond is beautiful
sparklewayne3 wrote:
The more Afronita open his heart and show Abigail love and kindness the lord’s blessing, grace and favor double up ooo on her.
shef_luv commented:
with this beautiful bond and some people want to seperate them.hmmmm
user7014123708193 indicated:
Surprisingly Afronita understands Abigail.God bless Afronita and her maturity. Just ignore whatever People are say and keep bonding with Abigail
pimpedbymeahl added:
Innocent Abigail she sees love in Danita’s eyes see how she’s smiling not knowing what’s going on
Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support she and her dance partner, Abigail, received throughout the BGT competition.
Her message highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped them to the finale.
The dancer acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
