A recent video of Afronita and Abigail in a playful mood has gone viral on social media

The adorable moment was recorded when the duo visited Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have commended Afronita and Abigail for sharing a strong bond

An adorable video of Afronita and Abigail having a fun time in the UK has melted hearts on social media.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, showed the two dancers seated next to each other in a playful mood, laughing and making hand gestures in the full glare of other people.

Abigail and Afronita in a playful mood. Photo credit: @caleb feels.com/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It appeared that Afronita was trying to play a trick, prompting Abigail to observe. The beautiful moment was recorded when Afronita and Abigail visited Ghana's High Commission in the UK to meet and interact with the high commissioner.

The adorable moment, which was captioned: "Abigail & Afronitaa at the Ghana High Commission," had raked in over 13,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing this report.

.Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised Afronita and Abigail.

Akyerema AKB4 stated:

natural bond... where from the kakap3,.If you want to trend, trend smooth wai medaase

Bernice reacted:

Such cuties. Their bond is beautiful

sparklewayne3 wrote:

The more Afronita open his heart and show Abigail love and kindness the lord’s blessing, grace and favor double up ooo on her.

shef_luv commented:

with this beautiful bond and some people want to seperate them.hmmmm

user7014123708193 indicated:

Surprisingly Afronita understands Abigail.God bless Afronita and her maturity. Just ignore whatever People are say and keep bonding with Abigail

pimpedbymeahl added:

Innocent Abigail she sees love in Danita’s eyes see how she’s smiling not knowing what’s going on

Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support she and her dance partner, Abigail, received throughout the BGT competition.

Her message highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped them to the finale.

The dancer acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing.

