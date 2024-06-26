English-Ghanaian professional footballer Kobbie Mainoo, in a recent video, taught football lovers how his name is correctly pronounced

The video was recorded and shared online by Euro2024, a tournament in which Kobbie is campaigning with the England squad

Many people wondered why people mispronounced his name since it was easy as compared to other players from Europe campaigning in the tournament who featured in the video

English professional footballer Kobbie Mainoo, in a video, taught football fans how to pronounce his surname correctly.

Kobbie Mainoo rocking the England jersey. Image Credit: @euro2024 and @kobbie

Source: Instagram

Kobbie Mainoo taught people how to pronounce his surname

Kobbie Mainoo, who is of Ghanaian descent, was recently called up to the England squad, is campaigning with the squad in the 2024 edition of the Euro.

In a video posted by Euro2024 on TikTok to engage players from different European countries, he mentioned strange ways people pronounce his name, which was far from the correct one.

This got the interviewer and himself laughing hard, and he mentioned the correct pronunciation slowly so that others who were fond of mispronouncing it could learn it properly.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old player who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United made his debut in the Euro in the 2024 edition but has yet to score his first goal.

Below is a video of Kobbie Mainoo teaching people how to pronounce his surname correctly:

Reactions to the video of Kobbie Mainoo teaching football fans how to pronounce his name

In the comments, people said Kobbie Mainoo's name should be easy to pronounce. Others wondered how people could mispronounce his name considering other players with complex names.

Others also applauded the Euro2024 TikTok account for educating football fans on the correct pronunciation of the names of various footballers playing in the tournament.

Below are the reactions:

Hyper_YT™ said:

How can people not say Kobbie Mainoo incorrectly

junevey9 said:

Wow, this is so helpful! I've always struggled with pronouncing their names properly. Thank you for sharing this!

ARY said:

Who’s struggling to say Kobbie Mainoo and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Himynameiscarmenwinstead said:

It's not that hard to say Kobbie Mainoo

Marwan Mohamed said:

Kobbie and Xhaka are not even difficult

jalk3241 said:

Here in Brazil we speak Mainu.

Phong said:

Kobbie menu??

Alex⚽️ said:

Mainoo sounds like some UK driller

