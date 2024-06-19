Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui shared a video of how she was spending her time in New York City in the US

She shared a lovely video of her enjoying a ride on a carriage bike as she toured the streets of NYC

Many people admired how happy she was in the video, while others were pained since the video surfaced amid her messy divorce from rapper Medikal

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui melted many hearts when she shared an exciting video of herself enjoying a ride in a carriage bike on the streets of New York, US.

Fella Makafui looked stunning in photos. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui shared her carriage bike experience

Fella Makafui took to her X account to share a heartwarming video of herself enjoying her vacation in the US.

In the video she shared, she is seated in the backseat of a carriage bike as the rider rides her around town.

She was all smiles as she showed her fans the person riding the carriage bike and that she was the only person on the ride as she felt herself and flaunted her beauty.

In the caption, the owner of Simply Snatched fitness products hinted that she is a playful person, which she was aware of. She also confirmed that she was indeed enjoying her carriage bike ride, which is known as 'Keke' or 'Pragyia' in Ghana.

"I play too much. I know Enjoying my keke ride in NY city," Fella wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui enjoying her carriage bike ride in New York City:

Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui riding in a carriage bike in the US

Many of Fella Makafui's X followers encouraged her to resolve matters with her estranged husband, Medikal, and not to proceed with their divorce. Others were also pained by the video as they highlighted their discomfort in the comments.

Below are the views of fans on the video:

@eddiee_UTD said:

Women want freedom and money, it’s about time men leave women alone

@abe_naaaa1 said:

Go back to your husband madam… you are back to the street and you think it’s nice

@boss_henryy said:

Eii madam nie. But low key as you lef chairman he Dey give we bangers oo. Sko, pa,to, ka, so

@kimokush400 said:

I see a different type of glow in you.. stay happy

@MrChampionn said:

Medikal must be weeping

"Rest wai": Fella Makafui replies trolls with long essays over alleged US affair

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui was unhappy with the statements made by some trolls who alleged that she was having an affair in the US.

She advised the trolls to focus on their craft of being bloggers and encouraged them to desist from delving into her personal life.

Fella Makafui's response sparked massive debate on social media as many of her fans advised her not to pay heed to trolls.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh