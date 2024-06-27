Nana Ama McBrown, in a hilarious video, met a talented young man who can mimic animal sounds on the streets

The enthusiastic lad showcased his ability by mimicking a variety of animal sounds, from monkey, goat and sheep to dog and bird

His antics had the actress highly entertained, and she could not hold back her laughter; in appreciation of his display, the actress gave him GH¢100

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, had a hilarious encounter on the streets that had her laughing hysterically. The actress met a young man who had a unique talent for mimicking animal sounds, and he was eager to put his gift on display.

Nana Ama McBrown and the talented young man. Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The energetic man caught McBrown's attention with his impressive ability to mimic a wide variety of animal sounds. He imitated the chatter of a monkey, the bleating of a goat, the barking of a dog and the chirping of birds.

The entertained actress could not contain her amusement as she watched him do his thing. In a gesture of appreciation for his impressive display, Nana Ama McBrown rewarded the man with GH¢100. This is not the first time this actress has given out money on the streets. Recently, she met two food vendors by the roadside and gave them GH¢400 each to support their venture, an act that was widely praised by many Ghanaians.

McBrown attends Mercy Asiedu's son's graduation

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown attended the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son and excitedly showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, who McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress recorded.

The actress blessed the young boy and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar fashion one day.

The young man studied the British curriculum, graduating with a Cambridge IGCSE and Advanced Level certificate, a milestone that is not an easy feat to obtain, especially in a country like Ghana.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh