Wendy Shay, in an interview, has revealed that there were issues between her and her former label boss, Bullet

The singer clarified that their disagreements over a contract offer from an international music label were not the cause of their issues

Wendy Shay also announced that she and Bullet are back working together

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has finally addressed the issues between her and RuffTown Records label boss, Bullet.

Wendy Shay clarifies issues with Bullet

Wendy Shay confirmed tensions between her and Bullet in an interview with DJ Slim on the "Loud Lounge" podcast.

According to the singer, she disagreed with Bullet over a contract offer from an International music record label, but they sorted out that issue.

Wendy Shay added that another issue strained her personal and working relationship with Bullet.

She said,

"Bullet and I had a problem. We had an issue. My contract ended a year ago. I continued working with him out of loyalty. I got an offer from an International label 2 years ago, and we had disagreements over it, but we sorted it out. It was another issue that caused the friction between me and Bullet. I don't want to go into details.”

The singer disclosed that she and Bullet have mended fences and re-established a working relationship.

She said,

"Some big figures intervened in the issue and it has been squashed. Bullet and I are now back together working. I have extended my contract with RuffTown Records."

Wendy Shay also dismissed claims that her "Who Cares" song was a diss song for Bullet. However, she admitted that her situation with Bullet inspired her to write the song.

Netizens react to Wendy Shay's comments about her issues with Bullet

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Wendy Shay's remarks.

@evansarthur8177 commented:

"Wendy shay has really matured not only her singing but mentally...I love her maturity"

@Okese commented:

"Wendy has gone through the fire and has now won the hearts of many."

@rich12342 commented:

"Wendy is very smart and well-versed"

Bullet takes the blame for Issues with Wendy Shay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet, in an interview, took responsibility for the fallout between himself and his signee, Wendy Shay.

He also disclosed that Wendy Shay's contract with his label ended over a year and a half ago. Still, she stayed with the label until disagreements over a possible record deal with a big American music label caused a rift.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

