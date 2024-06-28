Funny Face dropped a cheeky apology to his baby mama, Vanessa

A video of him showing off his dance moves in Sunyani after the cheeky apology has emerged online

The video has gathered many comments from social media users

Controversial Ghanaian actor and comedian Funny Face is in high spirits after rendering a cheeky apology to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her family.

The actor has recently made several allegations against Vanessa Nicole and her family.

Funny Face shows off dance moves in Sunyani

Funny Face has taken to social media to share a video of himself showing off his dance moves in the presence of a small crowd in Sunyani.

The actor looked unfazed by his issues with his baby mama as he aggressively moved from one place to another to display his dance moves, Team Eternity's "Defe Defe" song playing in the background.

Funny Face later encourages the crowd to keep cheering him and instructs his cameraman on the angles from which he must record him dancing.

Later, Funny Face called on the cameraman to end the recording as he almost sustained an injury from an awkward fall.

The actor is on tour in Sunyani to create awareness for the upcoming 2024 edition of the All Regional Games.

The sports event, organized by Asamoah Gyan, will be launched at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on July 6, 2024, and commence in November 2024.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Funny Face dancing in the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Funny Face dancing in the video.

_atemuda_ commented:

"Ah chale funny, you take something from floor chop ong. You make hyper waaa"

@adjowawobil commented:

"I like the energy, and I love to see your happiness"

@andersonoliveira4004 commented:

"That facial expression at the end hahahaha ekow cut it "

@lil_baby_haha commented:

"People don't determine your destiny; God Does "

Funny Face accuses his baby mama of making his kids smoke wee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face alleged that his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, had been giving his daughters wee to smoke.

Buttressing his allegation, he noted that one time, during a live video on social media, he noticed that their children, Ella and Bella, were staggering. He insisted that it was not wee toffee but the one that was smoked.

Funny Face also noted that he had filed a police report against his baby mama for flaunting her new man.

