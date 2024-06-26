Comedian Funny Face got many people laughing hard when he posted a video of him cracking jokes

He was spotted at the roadside, where he interacted with some fans who cheered him while he did strange walks, showed off his unusual looks

The video got many people laughing hard, while others highlighted the fact that they were glad he was back at making jokes again

Comedian Funny Face is back to doing comedy once again after a long hiatus of battling with mental health and family issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face looking happy in photos.

Source: Instagram

Funny Face cracked jokes at the roadside

In a video Funny Face shared on his Instagram page, he was captured cracking jokes at the roadside and putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

The video's intro captured him displaying a strange walking style, which was met with cheers and laughter from passersby.

While rocking a threaded hairstyle, he flaunted his gold jewellery and jokingly noted that they were luxury and cost a fortune.

Funny Face noted that he bought his necklace for $50 million, which was real gold and of high quality. he then proceeded to show off his bracelets, which he claimed cost him $30 million, and his other bracelet, which was valued at $70 million.

At the end of the video, the father of three noted that it was all a lie. He added that he was in debt and that the jewellery was not gold but rather copper. This got everyone who stopped to watch him laugh hard.

Below is a funny video of Funny Face showing off his expensive jewellery.

Reactions to the video of Funny Face

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments. Others also cheered him on and gave him a nickname.

Below are the reactions;

naa_snap said:

u who fool pass u @therealfunnyface

boazessel said:

Hahahaha. All be 3cedis. Kasoa Vandamme. I love you bro

antwilistic said:

U can't hate this man mehnn..Copper gold..Ella, Bella n Kimberly's dad for a reason..Forever the children's president. ❤️❤️❤️

edwardaganesh said:

Kasoa vandamne

techoha said:

The END

opesie_lizzy said:

Opetey nie

Source: YEN.com.gh