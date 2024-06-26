Famous Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon was overjoyed when dancehall singer Wendy Shay decided to gift him some money

Seated in a plush car, Wendy took money from her purse and dropped them on Sheldon, which he collected with joy

The video got many fans requesting their share, while others admired the bond they shared

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was overjoyed when dancehall musician Wendy Shay sprayed money on him in a plush ride.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Wendy Shay in photos. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay sprayed money on Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon was in the front passenger seat, Wendy Shay was in the passenger seat behind him, and the person in the driver's seat recorded the heartwarming video.

The Habibi hitmaker threw money of various denominations on the content creator, which he picked off him and off the floor with excitement.

While throwing the money, Sheldon could seen shouting 'Tu gu me so' which, when translated from Twi to English, means pour it on me. Those were the same words he used in the video's caption.

"To gu me so @wendyshayofficial," Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on his Instagram page.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay splashing money on Kwadwo Sheldon in a luxury car.

Reactions to the video of Wendy Shay throwing money on Kwadwo Sheldon

The video excited many of Wendy Shay and Kwadwo Sheldon's fans, and they pleaded with him to send them their share of the money.

Below are the reactions to the exciting video:

ob_jeyyy said:

ahh..this guy is a whole lotta mood❤️

zee_issahak said:

You know where to send it to…

kwambae_papi said:

IGP, please come and see something

bigfeeztm said:

See as my crush dey spray you

pintookashyap68 said:

God said to share: If you are very rich, with whom should I share? I have a lot of money.

maltitinigro said:

Because of money Dingo take insults

kofitweneboahbrefo said:

Sika ma nipa gyimii ampa

angelakodyt said:

❤❤❤❤ my two favorite Kwahu’s

thereal_blaq said:

What car is that?

Ghanaians blast Wendy Shay for begging musicians to share link to her new song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay received backlash after pleading with other Ghanaian musicians to promote her YouTube Channel and her new song, Who Cares.

This comes after she announced on her verified X account that she had left her manager, Bullet, and his record label, RuffTown Records. Many people on X stated that she had not shared any of her colleagues' projects on social media.

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Chris Tsormanah spoke about the challenges of musicians going solo after leaving their record label

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh