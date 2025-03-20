Abu Trica's sweetheart recently relished her relationship with the wealthy businessman in an adorable video

Prior to that, the young couple had invited friends and family members over for their son's birthday party

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were impressed by the couple's show of love

Popular Ghanaian entrepreneur, based in Swedru, Abu Trica and his partner have stoked a frenzy

Abu Trica poses with his baby Mama and son. Photo Source: Abena_Oforiwaa

Source: Facebook

The businessman is known as one of Ghana's youngest personalities. He made headlines in 2024 when he bought a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. Reports indicate the car cost him $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), including duty fees.

While many have become familiar with Abu Trica's flashy lifestyle, not much is known about his family.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman was spotted with his sweetheart and their young son.

The woman wore a beautiful white gown matching colours with Abu Trica's outfit. It's unclear if the couple have walked the aisle.

Abena Oforiwaa shared the video online with the caption "God has been good".

Her adorable post comes a few days after Abu Trica outdoored his new 2023 G63 Mercedes G-Wagon.

The brand new car, a 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG, has arrived in Ghana and it was cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025, as per videos circulated online.

Who is Abu Trica?

Abu Trica is a Ghanaian businessman renowned for his wealth and flamboyant lifestyle. Often referred to as a "young millionaire," he hails from Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He has recently gained fame for his show of a lavish and wealthy lifestyle often documented in videos and photos which he often shares on social media.

There was a time that he got tongues wagging on social media after flaunting over GH¢2M in hard currency. In a video, he was spotted casually counting the cash which was in GH¢200 notes, leaving many to wonder about his source of wealth.

While details about his specific source of wealth are not readily available, he is often described as a businessman who has interests in trade and transport among others.

In November 2024, he bought several heavy-duty vehicles, including tipper trucks, which he intended to use for commercial purposes as part of the expansion of his business.

Although some view his lifestyle as ostentatious, he is generally praised for amassing such wealth at a young age.

Abu Trica flaunts a $165K BMW i8 Roadster

YEN.com.gh reported that Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica turned heads as he arrived at a hotel parking lot in Agona Swedru, effortlessly making a statement with his expensive ride.

In a video, Abu Trica was seen stepping out of his sleek 2019 BMW i8 Roadster—an exotic hybrid sports car with a price tag ranging between $148,495 and $164,295.

Despite his high-end taste in cars, he kept his look casual, sporting a pair of simple slippers. The video quickly gained traction online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh