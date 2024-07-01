Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Championrolie displayed heartwarming chemistry in videos

The videos were captured at the outreach and dance drive of Championrolie, where Afronita and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, were there to support

The videos warmed many hearts as many applauded Afronita for supporting her close friend, while others gushed over their passionate hug

Dancer Afronita was at the outreach and dance drive of her close friend and dancer Championrolie.

She was there on Sunday, June 30, 2024, to show her support to his charitable establishment, The Championrolie Foundation, inside the Kotobabi Sports Complex.

Afronita and Championrolie at the outreach programme of Championrolie Foundation. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Afronita supported Championrolie in his outreach programme

In a video, Afronita was the first to arrive, and when members from her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, saw her, they ran to hug her and give her a warm embrace.

Later on, the man of the moment, Championrolie, arrived at the event grounds, putting a massive smile on the face of his best friend Afronita. With a smile, she took out her iPhone and recorded a video of Championrolie walking with his security.

The Tecno brand ambassador was so overjoyed to see his close friend that he leapt for joy. They hugged each other and noted that they would catch up later as Afronita walked away while Championrolie walked ahead.

As shown in the video below, Afronita welcomed Championrolie at his charity event.

Afronita was warmly welcomed by her dance academy members at Championrolie's charity event, as shown in the video below.

Reactions to the videos

Many people in the comment section of the video admired the fact that Championrolie paused the moment he arrived and saw Afronita running towards to direction.

Below are the reactions to the video posted by GhKwaku on Instagram:

himself_kwekujnr10 said:

Champion you then Nita for give us baby ooo

profile pictureann_angel_collection said:

Champion bi bad boi awww the pause alone when she saw Dani

benedicta.dogbey.509 said:

Awww is the pause I see you for me

mamagh60 said:

rolie couldn't just walk away when he saw someone like Dani. He probably didn't know she was there early and the pause he did when he saw her was my highlight.

immaculatenaadu said:

I love the way he paused when he saw her coming. You can see he was expecting to see her and these two are not rushing with whatever relationship they have oo. They are taking it one step at a time, which is lovely as they grow together

Source: YEN.com.gh