Gospel ace Edward Akwasi Boateng has fired hard at Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa in a new interview

The singer accused Auntie Naa of arrogating the powers of a marital mediator to herself while her relationship past is nothing to write home about

According to him, the Oyerepa Afutuo host dumped her first husband, Bone Shaker, after he helped her achieve success

Ace Ghanaian gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng has made startling allegations about the personal life of popular radio presenter Aunty Naa.

In a recent interview, Evangelist claimed that Auntie Naa divorced her former husband, a Kumasi-based radio personality known as Bone Shaker, for financial reasons.

Edward Akwasi Boateng has blasted Auntie Naa Photo source: Zionfelix, Auntie Naa Official

Source: Facebook

According to him, the Oyerepa FM/TV presenter ended her marriage to Bone Shaker when she felt her career was outpacing his.

The Adea Mepe Nyinaa singer suggested that the radio presenter's decision was motivated by hypergamy - the practice of marrying someone of a higher social status.

Making reference to recent news of Auntie Naa's nuptials, Boateng further alleged that following her divorce from Bone Shaker, Aunty Naa went for a man, whom he described as wealthier and more influential than her previous husband.

"Bone Shaker took her to Mama Efe [at Nhyira FM] before she became famous and was poached by Oyerapa but when she felt she had arrived, she left the man with who she has two children," he claimed.

In a bold statement, the gospel artist declared that Auntie Naa would never invite him to her show, adding that she should solve her marital issues with Bone Shaker before intervening in the affairs of others.

Boateng also criticized the award-winning radio presenter for what he perceives as her tendency to defend women and incite them against their partners. He accused her of consistently taking stances that he believes are detrimental to relationships.

Watch the video below:

Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Aunty Naa

Meanwhile, media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has criticised Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video on X, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, who sounded angry, lambasted Auntie Naa over her decision to discuss the marital issues of gospel musician Yaw Sarpong on her show.

He also questioned the relevance of Auntie Naa's programme and urged National Security to be proactive because more marriages were being ruined.

Source: YEN.com.gh