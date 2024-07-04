Hajia4Reall's attorney in the $2m romance scam case has denied rumours that she snitched to get a reduced sentence

The singer and socialite was handed a one-year and a day jail term after prosecutors had sought more than 37 months

Speaking in a video, Hajia4Reall's lawyer indicated that her client did not meet authorities at any point in time to cut a deal

The law firm representing Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has spoken after her conviction in the US.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, Hajia4Reall was convicted and sentenced to a year and a day in jail for her $2m romance scam case.

Her sentencing came weeks after she had pleaded guilty to her charges. Even though the prosecution sought more than 37 months for her, the judge chose to be lenient.

Following the sentence, many took to social media to suggest that the mother of one had snitched on others to cut a deal.

However, in a video on the law firm's Instagram, one of the attorneys denied the rumours, saying Hajia4Reall did not cut a deal.

According to the lawyer, the Fine Girl singer never met with prosecutors to even have the chance of cutting a deal. She explained that they only provided information to show how Hajia4Reall became involved in the case.

She further pointed out that some of the claims against her client were not made by Hajia4Reall but by others who used her images to 'catfish' victims.

To buttress her point, the lawyer showed a video Hajia4Reall shared on social media to update her fans on her movement which was picked, edited and sent to a victim as if Mona had sent a love message.

Hajia4Reall's arrest in UK, extradition to US, and prosecution

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The charges against her were related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and faced a five-year sentence.

