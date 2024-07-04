Jamaican musician Luciano, in a trending video, has alleged that Stonebwoy speaks fake patois in his songs

The Reggae artiste also criticised African artistes for mindlessly copying their Jamaican counterparts in the reggae

Many Ghanaians who saw the video on social media have jumped to the defence of Stonebwoy

Jamaican music icon Luciano has questioned the authenticity of the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy's music credentials as a reggae/dancehall artiste.

Luciano criticises Stonebwoy's patois

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, musician Luciano opined that it is challenging to understand Stonebwoy's music as he speaks fake patois.

According to him, Stonebwoy's songs are not authentic. When asked to share his opinion on the difference between African and Jamaican reggae/dancehall music, the Jamaican musician made this claim.

Luciano also expressed his frustration with African musicians copying Jamaican musicians and producing songs that do not make sense.

He said in Jamaican patois,

"I don't understand what these African artists say when they sing. They are just imitating Jamaican music wrongly. For instance, there is an artiste in Ghana who calls himself Stonebwoy. Only God knows what he sings about."

Netizens react to Luciano's comments about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from social media users in reaction to Luciano's remarks about Stonebwoy.

@pascalgh commented:

"He is a Ghanaian, he is our own, we can hear and understand His lyrics.We are proud of Him.Bhim,SM,Highgrade to the world......❤️❤️❤️"

@kcbbysong commented:

"He sitting there taking nonsense.can he sing in twi or ewe."

@bongowailer commented:

"CAN LUCIANO SING IN TWI FOR US TO ALSO UNDERSTAND HIM? THIS IS NONSENSE"

@gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen commented:

"Asem na yea critical ooo.. is sad that the OG legends of dancehall and reggae are talking down on a young talent that always shows respect to you all. Why now hmmm.. sings to his ancestors den? Ahhh so his patois is Saman fuo di3 right. Still bhimmmm to the world "

@ballou416 commented:

"I can't believe this is coming from a renowned artist.!!"

@stevanorwiafe commented:

"But how he is speaking isn’t different from how Stonebwoy normally speaks"

Jamaican Grammy winner hails Stonebwoy as the only African artiste who does Jamaican music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy received international endorsement from Jamaican reggae icon Kabaka Pyramid.

In a trending video on social media, Kabaka Pyramid touted Stonebwoy as the only non-Caribbean artiste who captures the authentic Jamaican sound in his songs.

According to him, Stonebwoy embodies the Jamaican reggae and dancehall music heritage and is a proven influential figure in the genre.

