Grammy winner, Kabaka Pyram has heaped praises on Stonebwoy for his musical exploits in a trending video

The Jamaican Reggae musician disclosed that he considers Stonebwoy as the only African artiste who makes authentic Jamaican sounds

Kabaka Pyramid's comments about Stonebwoy have gathered mixed from social media users

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has received a massive international endorsement from Jamaican Reggae icon, Kabaka Pyramid.

Kabaka Pyramid and Stonebwoy Photo source: @kabakapyramid @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Kabaka Pyramid hails Stonebwoy

In a trending video on social media, Kabaka Pyramid touted Stonebwoy as the only non-Caribbean artiste who captures the authentic Jamaican sound in his songs.

According to him, Stonebwoy embodies the Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall music heritage and is a proven influential figure in the genre.

He said,

"The non-Caribbean who reminds me the most of Jamaica's sound is Stonebwoy. Big ups to Stonebwoy and everybody in Ghana. He is the only artiste who really keeps the heritage of the Dancehall sound authentic."

Kabaka Pyramid is a one-time Grammy winner who has worked with some of the world's biggest artistes.

His endorsement of Stonebwoy represents a big validation statement for the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste and Ghanaian music.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kabaka Pyramid's comments about Stonebwoy

Kabaka Pyramid's comments have gathered mixed responses from social media users.

Some netizens accepted and hailed the Jamaican musician for his comments while others felt he was biased towards other top Reggae and Dancehall artistes in Africa.

@MrDwein commented:

"Another W for Bhim "

@KwesiSpito commented:

"What about Shatta Wale he featured Beyoncé "

@edmond______ commented:

"And Vybz Kartel also hails Shatta Wale as the best dancehall artist in Africa"

@PRINCE_k_ZOGAN commented:

"Kalabuley won’t be happy if he sees this"

@Kvng_petty23 commented:

"Shatta go vex"

@american_gucci1 commented:

"I guess Shatta Wale is a joke right"

@Makdatafriqa commented:

"How much Stonebwoy pay am?"

@Sammer_Rity commented:

"SM fans go come cry then insult Kabaka here "

Wyclef relishes working with Stonebwoy, likens him to Bob Marley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wyclef Jean had expressed his excitement about working with Stonebwoy.

A post from Wyclef about his working relationship with Stonebwoy sparked many reactions from fans.

Stonebwoy's relationship with Wyclef gained steam after his stint at the latter's house in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh