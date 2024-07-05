Some people were not happy about Ghanaian musician Gyakie's open bite and advised her to get them corrected through surgery

Her die-hard fans, known as the Gyakie Chans, were not happy with the remarks of some trolls, and they defended her in the comments

Others also reacted and talked about how beautiful Gyakie looked and advised her not to do any form of cosmetic procedure

Trolls took to the comment section of one of Ghanaian musician Gyakie's social media posts and expressed their displeasure about her open bite in a video.

Gyakies fans defend her on social media

A video of musician Gyakie responding to questions about herself surfaced online, and some trolls noticed that she had an open bite, which they felt needed correction.

According to the trolls, their question meant no harm, and they wanted the best for her.

They noted that the December hitmaker ought to see an orthodontist who would be of good help in correcting her open bite and that it would elevate her beauty.

Below is the carousel post containing the comments of trolls who advised Gyakie to get her open bite corrected surgically:

Reactions to the post about trolls advising Gyakie to get lip fillers

Many people in the comment section talked about Gyakie looking naturally beautiful and not requiring cosmetic surgery to correct her lips to make them bigger and fuller.

Others also highlighted the fact that such negative comments about the bodies of celebrities are what make them insecure and push them to do surgery.

Below are the opinions from Ghanaians and Gyakie's fans:

peacewandando said:

You see we are the reason these people have insecurities? Ah

airquah__adepa said:

Those writing dat comment nyinaa amotuomu kankan...dey need lime and deodorant...mmoa

oyooskitchen said:

This is how they start damaging the self confidence of our female celebrities

amadecember said:

The way people have audacity on social media, it’s disheartening. What is wrong with her lips?, u push them to feel insecure n when they go under the knife u turn around to call them names.

shoppingwithabbystrendzcollect said:

She doesn’t need surgery she needs an orthodontist to put braces on. If it’s not a bother to her then why should you bother?

ama___sarkcess said:

Her lips are so pretty, some Ghanaians are gradually becoming like Nigerians so bitter and petty

issah_cubana said:

Social media di3 Gyimi Nkoaa, what's wrong with her lips and are you God to tell her that what her creator gave her was wrong

iam_miss_mensah said:

Herh, social media has really given people audacity paa o‍♀️ upon am the pressure in town this is some peoples problem .I won’t be surprise if they commented on an empty stomach

"Isn't it illegal?": Drama as 100s of Roses girls pulled out phones, snapped Gyakie

YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie visited her sister at St. Roses Senior High School, and the students mobbed her to have a glimpse of her.

Hundreds of students brought out their mobile devices to take photos and videos of the beautiful moment, an act which surprised many Ghanaians.

Many people wondered why so many students boldly had mobile phones out in public, as it was illegal to have one in government schools.

