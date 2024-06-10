Gyakie Visits Sister In School: Video Shows Hundreds Of St. Roses Students Using Phones
- Gyakie visited her sister at St. Roses Senior High School, and the students mobbed her to have a glimpse of her
- Hundreds of students brought out their mobile devices to take photos and videos of the beautiful moment, an act which surprised many Ghanaians
- Many people wondered why so many students boldly had mobile phones out in public as it was illegal to have one in government schools
Ghanaian singer Gyakie paid a surprise visit to her younger sister at St. Roses Senior High School. The singer's presence caused a stir among the students, who mobbed her to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.
The video of the visit shows hundreds of students bringing out their mobile devices to capture photos and videos of the memorable moment. This act from the students surprised many Ghanaians who watched the video, considering how confidently the students flaunted the devices.
The students' widespread use of mobile phones sparked reactions on social media. Although mobile phone use is prohibited in government schools in Ghana, the video clearly showed a large number of students boldly using their phones in public.
This incident has raised questions about the enforcement of the mobile phone ban in schools. Some folks questioned how soft the rules have become as the use of mobile phones in school is becoming a growing phenomenon.
St. Roses students sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
And after the head master had finished watching this video,all the phones ended up in his locker
Ei roses and they have phones wow which roses did I go to?
nana_adwoa_kwofie asked:
So where did they go all those phones from while in school?
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.