Gyakie visited her sister at St. Roses Senior High School, and the students mobbed her to have a glimpse of her

Hundreds of students brought out their mobile devices to take photos and videos of the beautiful moment, an act which surprised many Ghanaians

Many people wondered why so many students boldly had mobile phones out in public as it was illegal to have one in government schools

Ghanaian singer Gyakie paid a surprise visit to her younger sister at St. Roses Senior High School. The singer's presence caused a stir among the students, who mobbed her to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.

The video of the visit shows hundreds of students bringing out their mobile devices to capture photos and videos of the memorable moment. This act from the students surprised many Ghanaians who watched the video, considering how confidently the students flaunted the devices.

The students' widespread use of mobile phones sparked reactions on social media. Although mobile phone use is prohibited in government schools in Ghana, the video clearly showed a large number of students boldly using their phones in public.

This incident has raised questions about the enforcement of the mobile phone ban in schools. Some folks questioned how soft the rules have become as the use of mobile phones in school is becoming a growing phenomenon.

Gyakie's outfit and performance

In another story, Ghanaian musician Gyakie has been rated as one of the top performers at Kizz Daniel's Ovo Wembley Arena concert on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Gyakie shared her excitement in a viral video after her captivating performance at the viral event.

Some social media users have congratulated Song Bird on her electrifying stagecraft at the sold-out program.

