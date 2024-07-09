The news has excited many of Afronita's fans, as they cheered her in the comment in Italy on Saturday, July 13, 2024

This comes after she and other talented Ghanaian dancers, Dancegod Lloyd, Championrolie, and Allo Danny, took over Spain with their Azonto moves with a sold-out dance session

Britain's Got Talent season 17 star, Afronita, to host a dance class in Italy on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Afronita to host dance class in Italy

The event, organised by Sweet Hour Eventz, is set to host the CEO of AfroStar Kids Academy. It is dubbed Afro Night With Afronita and will take place at 10 pm at the Via Vittorio Emanuele ll Roncadelle Brescia.

This much-anticipated event forms part of the talented dancer's Europe tour, which follows a successful campaign in Spain.

In Spain, she hosted an Azonto dance class with other talented Ghanaian dancers, Dancegod Lloyd, Championrolie and Allo Danny.

Videos of her taking over the stage with Dancegod Lloyd and their electrifying stagecraft and dance moves went viral and caught the attention of many.

Below are details of the event that Afronita will be hosting in Italy:

Reactions to the news of Afronita hosting a dance class in Italy

Many people in the comment section were overjoyed for Afronita when she announced it on her official Instagram page.

While some wished her the best, others talked about her successful year after coming third in BGT with her mentee, Abigail.

Below are the reactions:

manforwah said:

This is a example of leave your comfort zone to follow your dreams ,so proud of u girl

suleimansharifa57 said:

I respect the silent work you are doing keep soaring higher Love you loads babe❤️❤️

hannahaddoboahene said:

God will silence ur enemies soon. More blessings

kadijatu_245 said:

Clear Road the biggest SHE is on a Euro tour ✈️✈️✈️

julietasanteasare

GOD HASN'T STARTED WITH YOU YET MY STARGAL....MAY GOD USE YOU TO WIN SOULS FOR HIMSELF ,VICTORY EVERYWHERE❤️❤️❤️❤️

cr.ystal466 said:

My girl is on a mission. What this is grace

mrs_a.t.o said:

Now I can boldly post my international Star. Silent mover.

yamzyconteh said:

In Shaa Allah you will tour the whole of Europe by the grace of the Almighty purrr mii star

mharmme_abena said:

Confirmation no nieee ooooooooooooo cmooooon Let's goooooooooooooooo my international Superstar with doings ❤️

