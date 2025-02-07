Serwaa Amihere, in a video, had a difficult time during a photo shoot for Flora Kids with a cute little girl who kept crying on set

In the humorous video, Serwaa was all smiles as she tried to keep the little girl in her arms but the baby girl was not too enthused

Serwaa and the crew tried to get her excited by singing the popular kids' song Baby Shark, adding to the humour of the situation

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere recently had a challenging yet hilarious moment on set while shooting an ad for Flora Kids with popular one-year-old brand ambassador Asesewaa Princess.

Serwaa Amihere struggles to bond with Naana Tea's daughter during a photo shoot for Flora. Photo source: asasewaa_princess

Source: TikTok

The little girl, daughter of well-known philanthropist and social media influencer Nana Tea, was not in the mood for pictures and made it clear with her adorable yet dramatic reactions.

In a video circulating online, Serwaa Amihere tried to keep the baby girl in her arms while smiling for the cameras. However, the child was not interested and kept fussing, making it difficult to capture the perfect shot.

Crew members joined Serwaa in an attempt to calm her down, singing the popular children’s song Baby Shark, but the toddler remained unimpressed.

The little girl has appeared in several ads for Flora Kids and has been featured on billboards across Accra. Her father, Nana Tea, recently shared his excitement after spotting her giant billboard at Abeka Junction. He took a selfie with it and expressed his joy on social media.

Nana Tea has gained a strong following online through his philanthropic work, and his daughter has also attracted attention. She joined Serwaa Amihere as a brand ambassador for Flora Kids last year, appearing in various campaigns for the brand.

Asesewaa Princess and Serwaa Amihere spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Serwaa Amihere and Nana Tea's daughter.

Helen Yawson329 said:

"Oh my dear stop crying okay, anyways I have a very beautiful princess like her so if she won’t stop then come for mine she is very lively. "

Timmy-Kloding commented:

"Ei stress paaaani😂😂😂😂…. She doesn’t know what’s going on."

Pizzie Kids said:

"Kids will cry at photoshoot and make you feel defeated but the pics always turn out great."

Berla_Trendz commented:

"She said I won’t do any shot bia, everyday shoot why?🤣

Adom bi nti said:

"Enemies want to block my gal shine by crying holy ghost fire.🔥"

Reggierock commented:

"Serwaa and this child errrh 😄😄😄I always smile when I see thier billboard."

God'sgift Akua Billionaire commented:

"Asesewa Princess ne kooko apai nono."

Timmy-Kloding commented:

"Ei stress paaaani😂😂😂😂…. She doesn’t know what’s going on.'

Dede_Matilda said:

"Despite our tears may we come out great."

Serwaa Amihere makes a donation to hospital

Serwaa Amihere also recently warmed hearts online after she visited a hospital and made a very charitable donation.

YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality shared rice and stew with patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Many Ghanaians on social media were impressed with the gesture and praised Serwaa Amihere for her kindness.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh